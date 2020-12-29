Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed 3. Talk about making a splash as a first time director!

Jordan’s co-star confirmed this in a recent interview with MTV News about Sylvie’s Love. “He is directing the next Creed,” says Thompson and she also mentioned the fact that he is now PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

Ryan Coogler directed the first film and Steven Caple Jr. directed the second film. And it was first reported earlier this year that Jordan was in talks to direct the third installment of the Rocky spinoff franchise. Before the earlier reports, Rocky franchise producer Irwin Winkler, previously said he’d offered Jordan a chance to direct Creed 3. Winkler talked about it in his book, A Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood.

“I promised Michael B. Jordan that he’d get his chance to direct Creed III,” he said in the book. Last year in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III.”

There’s no update as of yet on the film’s production timeline as it’s no secret that both Jordan and Thompson, are easily two of the busiest super stars in Hollywood.

See Thompon’s interview here: