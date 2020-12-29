Despite Nipsey Hussle’s untimely passing last April, the marathon still continues.

J Stone, who is a friend and artist on the All Money In No Money Out record label roster, said that the Victory Lap follow-up is underway in a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

“It’s so much music this n*gga done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro,” J said. “There’s sh*t I haven’t even heard when I thought I heard everything.”

The Definition of Loyalty rapper said the verses can be compiled to curate a posthumous musical effort.

“It’s definitely going to be another Nip album,” he continued. “But, it’s All Money In so we ain’t going to put out nothing Micky. … Rest in peace to [Pop Smoke]. I feel like if they would’ve held on to his music more and put it out the right way, it would’ve been received differently. But, the music was still good and we needed it at that time.”

Are you ready for another Nipsey Hussle album? Check out the full interview below: