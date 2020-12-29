As VERZUZ battles continue, fans are still fantasy booking matchups. Rick Ross is here to tell you that he would enter the arena again but he has nothing for doing it with 50 Cent.



Ricky Rozay battle 2 Chainz earlier this year and my fans picked Ross as the winner. While serving as a guest on the I Am Athlete podcast, Ross revealed that 50 would be no match for him and he can’t make good music in the present day.



“Would it be really entertaining music-wise, you know what I’m saying?” Ross asked host Chad Ochocino. “I’m a real dude– 50 Cent had some huge records when he had the biggest producers and artists around him putting them together. That’s why, right now, he can’t make nothing to save his life. Rozay probably couldn’t save him!”



The shade between the two appears that it will never end.



Check out Ross speaking below.