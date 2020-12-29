ESPN’s Booger McFarland had a lot to get off his chest when speaking about Dwayne Haskins.

The Washington Football team released Haskins on Monday, a shocking decision considering it used a first-round draft pick on the Ohio State quarterback just last year.

While speaking with Randy Moss, Suzy Kolber, and Adam Schefter, McFarland addressed Haskins’ issues and painted them as part of what he sees as a larger problem among NFL players.

My message was to all players which I said but specifically to the part of the NFL that’s makes up almost 70% the AA players. And of course I’m not speaking to ALL but in my 20+ years around the NFL I’ve seen to many cases. I stand by what I said whether u agree or disagree pic.twitter.com/6buvIc7Tje — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 29, 2020

“Unfortunately I’ve seen this too many times … oftentimes young players — especially young African-American players, because they make up 70 percent of this league, they come into this league and they ask themselves the wrong thing. They come into this league saying not ‘how can I be a better player?’, they don’t say ‘how can I be a better teammate?’, they don’t say ‘how can I be a better person?’ The come in saying ‘how can I build my brand better?’ ‘How can I build my social media following better?’ ‘How can I work out on Instagram and show everybody that I’m ready to go,’ but when I get to the game, I don’t perform,” McFarland said.

“Dwayne Haskins unfortunately is not the first case that I’ve seen like this. And it won’t be the last. And it bothers me because a lot of it is the young African-American player. They come in and they don’t take this as a business. It is still a game for them. It’s a billion-dollar business.”

While this was only Haskins’ second year in the league, if he works on rebuilding his image, a team will look to bring him on. McFarland’s comments could serve as a wake up call for those coming into the league and thinking you made it before putting in some work.