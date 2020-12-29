TMZ Sports has reported that Washington Redskins running back J.D. McKissic wanted to show love to some West Coast legends with a unique, artistic commemoration to Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle’s faces designed onto cleats.
McKissic hired help from Cali artist Joe Castro to spice up his Nike cleats and even passed off a pair to teammate Chase Young. The drawing’s details include Tupac’s nose ring and Hussle’s “Prolific” tattoo.
Castro also executed a cleat tribute to slain Chi-Town rapper King Von for KC Chiefs’ wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.
Advertisement