SOURCE SPORTS: Redskins RB J.D. McKissic Honors Tupac And Nipsey In New Cleat Design

TMZ Sports has reported that Washington Redskins running back J.D. McKissic wanted to show love to some West Coast legends with a unique, artistic commemoration to Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle’s faces designed onto cleats.

McKissic hired help from Cali artist Joe Castro to spice up his Nike cleats and even passed off a pair to teammate Chase Young. The drawing’s details include Tupac’s nose ring and Hussle’s “Prolific” tattoo.

Castro also executed a cleat tribute to slain Chi-Town rapper King Von for KC Chiefs’ wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

