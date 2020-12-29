The Brooklyn Nets will be without Spencer Dinwiddie for the rest of the season with a partially torn ACL.

There is reportedly no other structural damage. Dinwiddie is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2021-22 schedule, per Charania.

Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Dinwiddie is expected to make full recovery before next season. Tough loss for Nets; Dinwiddie emerged as a starter alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With $12.3M player option in offseason, Dinwiddie has multiple choices being among the top free agents on the market. https://t.co/NDl7H6fP1J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

The injury happened during the third quarter of the Nets’ 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Dinwiddie appeared to plant his right leg awkwardly while driving to the basket and preparing to pass it back out.

Advertisement

Dinwiddie will be a loss for the Nets, wh have championship aspirations but the team is loaded with depth. Caris LeVert will probably move back into the starting lineup. The Nets could also have Landry Shamet in the starting lineup pairing him along with Kyrie Irving in the backcourt.

Either way, Dinwiddie will be missed but the Nets shouldn’t see a major drop-off.