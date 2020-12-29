The Brooklyn Nets will be without Spencer Dinwiddie for the rest of the season with a partially torn ACL.
There is reportedly no other structural damage. Dinwiddie is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2021-22 schedule, per Charania.
The injury happened during the third quarter of the Nets’ 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Dinwiddie appeared to plant his right leg awkwardly while driving to the basket and preparing to pass it back out.
Dinwiddie will be a loss for the Nets, wh have championship aspirations but the team is loaded with depth. Caris LeVert will probably move back into the starting lineup. The Nets could also have Landry Shamet in the starting lineup pairing him along with Kyrie Irving in the backcourt.
Either way, Dinwiddie will be missed but the Nets shouldn’t see a major drop-off.