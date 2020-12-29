As the year arrives at its end, some artists are still taking it upon themselves to fill the festivities with new outputs. Most recently, we`ve received some vibes from Top Dawgs resident First Lady SZA. Following the release of the well-received “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the sultry songbird returns to the music scene with the full version of her “Good Days” track. Prominently, the cut was teased at the end of the “Hit Different” music video in early Septembe, leaving fans in a frenzy toward a full release o the effort.

On it, the Jersey native hones in on her unique sound, mastering bliss and serenity all at once.

“Good day in my mind, safe to take a step out get some air now, let your edge out too soon, I spoke you be heavy in my mind, can you get the heck out? I need rest now, got me bummed out,” she unleashes at the track`s outset.

Advertisement

In particular, the rawness of her vocals creates an ethereal energy that dives deeper into SZA`s unmatched creativity as a songwriter .

She also arrives with an official visual for her latest material as she sings an acoustic version of “Good Days” alongside her french bulldog, and long time collaborator Carter Lang. In a year rather bogged down by complex and downright mind-boggling scenarios, the simplicity that SZA presents via her latest is a most appropriate end to 2020.

Written by Brittany Burton