Donald Trump finally signed the COVID-19 relief bill that will grant Americans $600 for pandemic relief, eight months after the first $1,200 stimulus checks were sent out.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives increased the amount from $600 to $2,000 for qualified citizens. Now it’s up to the Republican-controlled Senate to approve the bill.

Trump has publicly stated that Americans needed a $2,000 check but amended the bill because it didn’t repeal Section 230, which is a 1996 law which provides legal immunity for content posted on the Internet.

At least we know legislators agreed to a $600 check which Americans can expect next month or February. “Following the strong bipartisan vote in the House, tomorrow I will move to pass the legislation in the Senate to quickly deliver Americans with $2,000 emergency checks,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said. “Every Senate Democrat is for this much-needed increase in emergency financial relief, which can be approved tomorrow if no Republican blocks it — there is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.”