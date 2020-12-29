Young Thug is getting dragged once again for his unpopular opinion on another Hip Hop legend.

The Atlanta rapper appeared on Gillie Da King’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game and alluded that he has a stronger catalog than JAY-Z. “We ain’t talking about stream sales, we ain’t talkin’ ’bout anthems, we talkin’ about songs they know,” said Thugger. “Like, when I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium gon’ know. They gon’ know these motherf*ckas. All 30 songs.”

“N*gga, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that,” Thugger added before backtracking real quick. “I’m just saying, I know he do, but he probably got 50 of them b*tches. I’m just sayin’, I’m not literally saying him, I’m just saying, n*ggas who you thinking.”

We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight.



Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020

Young Thug explained that he witnessed artists at concerts where the audience didn’t know the words. “I thought they knew this song from them,” said Thug. “They don’t even know this f*ckin’ song. I don’t even perform. N*gga, I’m so scared to get booed, I won’t even perform a song they don’t know. I got a 30 minute set of goddamn 40 something songs. They know every song. It ain’t no dull moment. Every song.”

Elsewhere in the conversation the Atlanta rapper said he’s interested in doing a Verzuz battle against Lil Wayne.

“It would probably have to be like [Lil Wayne] because you got to think…we got to talk about influence,” said Thug. “We got to talk about everything. It’s not just about no rap.”