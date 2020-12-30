To say the situation in California is dire would be a total understatement. Not only are hospitals and ICUs above capacity, but there’s also no telling what a new surge will look like. But everyone is certainly fearful.

California’s top health official is warning hospitals in hard-hit Los Angeles County are turning to “crisis care” and bracing for the coronavirus surge to worsen in the new year.

Dr. Mark Ghaly’s comment came Tuesday as he extended strict stay-home orders in areas where intensive care units have few beds. Ghaly says Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley have virtually no ICU capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. He also says some overwhelmed hospitals don’t have space to unload ambulances or get oxygen to patients who can’t breathe.

It’s unclear when the last time was that the state went into this emergency mode. But some will suffer more than others. Which is a terrifying thought and reality. The state’s “crisis care” guidelines allow for rationing treatment when staff, medicine, and supplies are in short supply.

This past Monday, there were 6,914 people with COVID-19 hospitalized across L.A. County, 20% of them in intensive care units.

Since Nov. 9, average daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased more than 670% in L.A. County, health officials said Monday. Numbers that are not decreasing.

California reported more than 31,000 new coronavirus infections Tuesday and 242 deaths. Nearly 25,000 people in the state have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all the frontline workers who are at the epicenter of the fight against Covid. We ask for strength on their behalf. Continue to wear your masks please!