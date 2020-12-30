Charlamagne Tha God recently ranked the legends of the past decade. According to The Breakfast Club host, J. Cole is not in the same breath as the two obvious ones.

Uncle Charla made headlines this week after statements saying, “Drake has given us so much music that I don’t know if he has another gear.” He later declared that Drake’s Hip-Hop reign has come to an end.

“I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past three or four years,” said The Brilliant Idiots podcast host.

The statement seemed satirical given that Drake’s 2018 release continued to solidify his dominance as an artist. While he had a quiet 2020, he managed to top remain on the Hot 100 charts and drop a warm-up project (Dark Lane Demo Tapes), while fans await the arrival of Certified Lover Boy.

While discussing Drake’s reign with Wayno and DJ Nyla Simone, Charlamagne named-dropped Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean and J. Cole as well. It is only fitting due to their entrance into the rap game during the late 2000s-early 2010s. According to the 42 year-old NY Times Best Seller, he puts J. Cole a step below his counterparts.

“[Big Sean] just happens to be in an era where some would say the greatest of all-time is, right? You would have to put Drake and Kendrick [Lamar] in the greatest of all-time combo, right? When you play in that era, when you come out in that class with GOATs of that caliber, and even Cole.

Cole got rings but– I don’t put him on the level of Drake and Kendrick. I don’t even put Drake on the level of Kendrick. Skill-wise. Cole is dope. Cole is amazing. I’m not taking anything away from him, he’s a hall of fame all-star. All I’m saying is it’s a difference between what a Kendrick does and what everybody else does to me. But guess what? Some people may say that about Drake, some people may have Drake the way I have Kendrick and say everybody else is after him, but my point with saying that is those two guys are such GOATs that they make everybody else look almost normal. Charles Barkley looks normal to a Michael Jordan.”

Well Cole recently took to the ‘gram to reveal his timeline for The Fall Off release. Talk about timing.

Peep the full episode below featuring Wayno and DJ Nyla Simone. Do you agree with Charla’s comments on Cole’s ranking compared to Drake and Kendrick?