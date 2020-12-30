Drake had an illustrious decade of dominance, and Charlamagne tha God thinks it’s finally come to an end.

During a recent conversation on his Brilliant Idiots podcast, The Breakfast Club host says he came to this conclusion because the Toronto artist releases so frequently and doesn’t showcase much versatility in his opinion.

“Drake has given us so much music that I don’t know if he has another gear,” he said. “We know Kendrick has another gear. He shows us that with every project. Drake has given us so much, I don’t know if he has another gear so, therefore, I’m not looking forward to anything. Let me ask y’all a question: are we still in the Drake era? Or is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn’t changed the temperature to what’s actually going on out here in these streets? It still feels like we’re in a Drake era– I don’t think we’re in a Drake era, I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past three or four years.”

Charlamagne tha God went on to compare Drake to Kendrick Lamar, who takes his time between projects. “We love Kendrick [Lamar]. Kendrick makes us wait, Kendrick gives us something to look forward to, ” he said. “Kendrick takes his time.”