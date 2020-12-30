Already impacting the United Kingdom, a new variant of the coronavirus is now present in the United States, CNN reports. Health officials state the new variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus.



The first known case in America is in Colorado where a man who is in his 20s and was in isolation of Elbert County with no travel history contracted the virus.



Gov. Jared Polis stated the case of the man will be watched closely. “An unknown travel history mean that this person picked it up the community,” Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of the Biden-Harris transition Covid advisory board and a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said to CNN.



That same doctor states the same measures of mask-wearing and other common known ways to combat the virus will also work against the new variant.



“If this mutation, this mutated virus, which is more contagious, is not widespread yet and beginning to spread, that means it will be even more important to follow the approaches we know work,” he said.