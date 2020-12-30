Diddy is providing financial relief for Miami families who are struggling to pay their rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Page Six reports that the mogul’s Sean Combs Foundation is offering the grant to an organization that will assist at least 175 households.

If you think that’s generous, the Bad Boy CEO handed out $50 Publix gift cards and essential hygiene products in Overtown, Miami.

According to the outlet, the donations was a team effort with Diddy’s nonprofit, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group, as well as Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Footage appeared online of Diddy handing out cash and other essential forms of relief, of course while wearing a face covering.

Diddy outside giving money out to the people in Miami pic.twitter.com/Mqr8ECPBqL — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) December 30, 2020

This news comes after the 51-year-old announced that he’s cancelling his annual New Year’s Eve party. “In efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy… Unfortunately we are not having a NYE party this year!. I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year.”