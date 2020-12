Yesterday, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul took to IG to announce a collaboration project with former G-Unit member Young Buck, a project that some say. that may end up being a fans’ favorite.

The two artists, both Tennessee natives, have a deeply rooted history, including Young Buck almost signing a deal with Three 6 Mafia.

There’s no slated release date of the project, but Paul’s post says that the project is slated for 2021.

