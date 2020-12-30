Is J. Cole SZN approaching? The leader of the Dreamers hit Instagram to provide an update on his work.



Little did we all know we are in a time frame in which Cole is referring to as “The Fall Off Era.” In an IG post a picture with a note pad on a board of a recording studio. The pad scratches off that blaze of features J. Cole did, Revenge of the Dreamers 3, and leaves three releases: The Off-Season, It’s A Boy, and The Fall Off.



As of writing, there are no details as to what the album three drops could be, although The Fall Off is widely believed to be an album. Could it be his final one?



In the caption, Cole wrote, “I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…”



Are you ready for what Cole has to offer? Check the post below.

J. Cole just announced that he’s dropping “The Off-Season” & “It’s A Boy” before “The Fall Off” 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/foIA8wLZZa — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) December 30, 2020