Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the latest to publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Madam VP-elect and her husband, Doug Emhoff, received the first of two parts of the vaccine on Tuesday.



Harris and Emhoff received their vaccines at the United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. The vaccine was administered by Patricia Cummins, a clinical nurse manager at the hospital.



“It’s literally about saving lives. I trust the scientists and it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine,” Harris said. “So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community.”



Harris would state the vaccination was “relatively painless” and quick.



You can see Harris receiving the vaccine below.

"That was easy!"



Watch the moment Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot https://t.co/yg45Mqjooe pic.twitter.com/I31J5MdDaH — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 29, 2020