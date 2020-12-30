Kobe Bryant was a visionary.
Bryant envisioned many lanes for himself and it appears launching a sneaker brand might have been one.
Venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, a co-founder of Sherpa Capital who has invested in such companies as Airbnb and Uber, revealed himself and Bryant
Pishevar tweeted that he met with the Los Angeles Lakers icon in Dec. 2019 to discuss Bryant’s plans to start Mamba, a shoe company that would be owned by players. Bryant was supposedly unhappy with Nike and was planning to leave the brand in 2020. Pishevar also shared details of the meeting and the designs he presented to Bryant.
Pishevar revealed that he decided to share this news now because we’re approaching the one year anniversary of Bryant’s death and wanted to share something many didn’t know about.
If true, it would’ve been interesting to see what Bryant could’ve come up with.