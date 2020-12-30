Meek Mill continues to become a stamped celebrity on the new social app, Clubhouse. Earlier this month, he engaged in a heated back and forth with DJ Akademiks. The two have had their issues in the past and decided to address them in the CH chat. 21 Savage was the mediator between the two, although there was no amicable or cordial conclusion.

In the Championships rapper’s latest appearance on Clubhouse, he took out some frustration in the “Philly clubhouse” room. The conversation took a turn for the worst when Meek Mill engaged in a shouting match with an alleged Philly native, Omar Teagle Jr. Although someone encouraged them to forbid from arguing, it fell on deaf ears.

Meek Mill spazzes out on ClubHouse pic.twitter.com/2g7kptSD0R — Hona (@HonaCostello) December 29, 2020

Following his rant on CH, Twitter got a hold of the conversation. Many did not appreciate Meek yelling at a man after speaking on Black men encouraging each other.

Advertisement

Meek Mill just spent two hours yelling and whining about how Black men don't uplift other Black men…



Now he's demanding for a Black dude from Philly that disagrees with him to get kicked off his Club House chat. Now he's snapping & threatening the guy.



And there you have it. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) December 29, 2020

Meek Mill is really showing his ass at 3:30 am with over 5,000 people listening on Club House right now.



That loud ass volume is wild.



He is literally trying to take it to the streets right now.



This is embarrassing for Philly right now. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) December 29, 2020

Meek Mill spazzes out on ClubHouse pic.twitter.com/2g7kptSD0R — Hona (@HonaCostello) December 29, 2020

Meek took to Twitter to apologize for his behavior on Clubhouse. As a leader in the culture, he says he plans to leave that behavior in 2020.

“ima have a better reaction in 2021… I apologize when snap out sometimes ..then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing! After that nip shit my hatred level went up I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!”

🤗 ima have a better reaction in 2021… I apologize when snap out sometimes ..then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing! After that nip shit my hatred level went up I’ma boss up leave it in 2020! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 29, 2020

In addition, Meek received backlash for mentioning his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her new-born in Clubhouse as well after seeing a post on The Shade Room. Meek suggested that blogs would rather cover gossip than his most recent philanthropy.

“She just had a baby, I just had a baby,” said the Philly rapper. “Who (are) we holding accountable for these type (of) post?”