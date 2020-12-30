According to confirmed reports, Louisiana Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow has died from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was 41 years old.

The Republican’s death was confirmed by a close friend who said Letlow died in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, LA. Letlow had just confirmed that he once again tested positive for COVID-19 back on December 18 and was placed in intensive care the next day.

Letlow’s wife took to FB to thank friends and supporters for their condolences. “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said of Letlow’s passing, “COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”