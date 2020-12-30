Tyrese and his wife Samantha Gibson are headed to Splitsville. They released a statement on Instagram announcing their forthcoming divorce.



“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives,” the statement opened. “After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”



The two have been married for four years and intend to remain good friends and parents.



“Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else,” they added. “We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”



You can read the full statement below.