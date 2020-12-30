Someone was Fast and Furious in Tyrese’s Range Rover. The singer and actor left his key fob in the car and someone took the expensive SUV right out of his driveway.



CBS46 reports Tyrese made a call to authorities about his missing 2016 Range Rover. The call came in at 8:00 a.m., stating the SUV had to have been taken between the time of his arrival home around 1:15 a.m. and that present moment.



The area in which Tyrese stays has been reported to have a rise in carjackings and auto thefts, so it’s no surprise that Tyrese’s vehicle was lifted, especially with the keys inside.



Security cameras around the singer’s home spotted the moment the Range was lifted, which was around 2:00 a.m. It only took six minutes for the thieves to take off with the car.



Tyrese states he got the car back and even more, he helped bail out those who stole it from him. Would you have done the same?

Fast and Furious: Actor Tyrese Gibson reportedly leaves his key fob inside his SUV and its stolen from his own driveway in #Buckhead.@CBS46 #Atlanta #Crime pic.twitter.com/3vfYauxcYD — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) December 30, 2020