[WATCH] Producer Delray Richardson Says Tupac Slept With Faith The Night After They Met, Calls Her A Liar

Platinum producer Delray Richardson has come forward in an exclusive interview with The Art of Dialogue about the alleged relationship between slain rap icon Tupac Shakur and wife of Brooklyn rap king Biggie Smalls, Faith Evans.

Richardson says that Evans’ version of the story is nothing more than a lie and that Evans and Shakur actually had their tryst within a day of their initial meeting.

‘Pac rapped in “Hit ‘Em Up”, “You claim to be a player, but I fucked your wife..”, but Faith has always vehemently denied that accusation. Many say that this was

See the interview in its entirety below.