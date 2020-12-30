According to Young Thug, Hip-Hop has a ceiling that can’t be cracked once you’re at a certain level. He calls it “Drake Level.”

Thugger has made a number of headlines over the last few months from his number of podcast appearances. As the YSL CEO gears up to release his So Much Fun follow-up, he has become more accessible for conversations.

In November he stopped by T.I.’s expediTIously podcast, where he revealed his true feeling about ATL legend, Andre 3000. His comments were not well received by fans.

Advertisement

From one ATLien to another, Outkast is partly responsible for opening the door for Atlanta artists to flourish in Hip-Hop following his “The South got something to say” comments at the 1995 Source Awards. Well, that didn’t mean much to the “Check” rapper.

Young Thug made his most recent appearance on Gilli Da King and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. During the interview, he spoke on a number of topics ranging from his first time meeting Lil Wayne, to comparing his own catalog to Jay-Z’s and more. Despite saying he has more influential records than the Roc Nation CEO, Thug has since double-backed on his comments. And rightfully so.

During the sit-down, he spoke on the game he gives young rappers in Hip-Hop when it comes to growth and expansion in their artistry.

“A Hip Hop artist you can only go so far…. Once you’re Drake level, there’s nothing else you could do. At this point, they’re waiting on you to fall down. It’s no next level unless you go pop or something else. So, I’m always focused on the next level.”

As Drake’s album approaches, his name continues to be a hot topic.

Peep the full interview below.