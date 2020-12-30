Young Thug made some controversial comments about JAY-Z during a recent conversation on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

But he clearly don’t want no smoke as he took to Instagram to clear up his statement. “Don’t have Jay-Z on me cause of this internet shit,” Thug wrote on Tuesday night. “I was talking to fast but y’all know what I meant.”

Young Thug clears up his statement about Jay-Z. pic.twitter.com/JmPpYiRQrR — DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 30, 2020

Thugger suggested that Hov didn’t have 30 songs that an entire stadium can sing along to. “Anthems, we talking about songs they know… Like, when I perform, I got 30-40 songs that the whole stadium gonna know,” the Atlanta rapper said before adding, “Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that… the whole stadium finna sing.”

In Young Thug’s defense, he back pedaled in real time, but of course the Internet isn’t acknowledging that part of the clip. “I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bitches,” he said in response. “I’m not just literally saying him. I’m saying n**gas who you thinking…”

What are your thoughts?