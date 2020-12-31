Prayers go out to Mustard who disclosed that he is battling COVID-19.



The super producer hit Instagram to announce the diagnosis on Instagram, while also asking for the prayer of his followers. “Tested positive for covid send a prayer up for ya boy,” Mustard wrote.



Mustard didn’t detail his condition beyond expressing the way for prayers, however, recently he celebrated dropping 50 pounds throughout the year.



Mustard is the latest of artists to be impacted by COVID-19 including Jeremih, Ashanti, and more.

Earlier this year, Mustard, his friend YG and more worked together to deliver $100,000 in food to assist Los Angeles residents from Fishbone Seafood restaurants.



“COVID-19 has hit Black and Brown communities the hardest,” Mustard said. “YG and I have not forgotten where we come from, and feel a duty to support those who are less fortunate and have been our biggest supporters from the beginning.”