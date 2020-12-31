One of the breakout stars of 2020 Hip-Hop is Flo Milli. The Alabama native took off this some after the release of her Ho, Why is You Here? album. Now to close the year, Flo is unlocking her inner savage.



Flo Milli hit instagram to let her fans know that she is “Never Letting Up !” and then shares images from her first campaign and a Savage Fenty ambassador, joining a group of the baddest in the game that includes Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and Dreezy.



Flo Milli’s set of images keeps it a bit icy as she is Elite in her light blue and then a bit dangerous in. A camouflage set with a vibrant pink background.



Getting into some Flo Milli Shit below and get a taste of her music as well.