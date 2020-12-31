Words by: Jordan Brown

As this year comes to a close, Georgia’s Senate race is becoming a waiting game. CBS News notes in-person early voting ends tomorrow for the entire state.

The race will pick back up on January 5th, the official voting day. Over 2.5 million people have already cast their votes, many of which are mail-in ballots. The mail-in ballots are being actively verified by Georgia’s Secretary of State Office for the authenticity of signatures.

However, the actual votes will not be counted until after all of Tuesday’s ballots are cast. This means that a significant amount of the Senate run-off votes will not be counted on the second election day, creating a period of patience for voters in the state and those eager to know the results across the country.

It is important to note that the two incumbents are republicans, Loeffler and Perdue, racing against the two democrats Warnock and Ossoff. The country is anticipating the race to be a close call. Currently, both of the democratic candidates are in the lead by incredibly small numbers.

Over the next couple of weeks, the country will be informed of the winners and the status of the Senate. Due to Covid-19 issues of social distancing, there will likely be more absentee ballots sent in rather than in-person, the same was the Presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Savannah, Georgia during Election Day in order to increase voter turnout.