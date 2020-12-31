We all thought the election was over when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected into the White House last month. But the fight continues. Now all eyes are on Georgia, where a very important run-off election for the state’s two senate seats is underway.

Early voting has already started, but regular voting won’t take place until January 5th. In a final attempt to push Georiga blue, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to campaign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock just days before voting takes place. Donald Trump is set to hold a final rally in Georgia on the same day as Joe Biden for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Dalton.

BREAKING: The Georgia Democrats racing to flip control of the U.S. Senate are getting a final boost from President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the last two days before the high-stakes runoffs. https://t.co/QalyIoH3so — AJC (@ajc) December 30, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden is set to hold a rally in Atlanta on Monday, Jan 4, the day before the election. Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is set to hold a rally in Savannah, Georgia on Sunday where early voter turnout has lagged.

Advertisement

If Warnock and Ossoff win next week, the split in the Senate will be 50 – 50. Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote establishing the Democrats as the majority.