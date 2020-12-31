Jon Ossoff isn’t afraid to call things what they are.

During a live interview with Fox News yesterday, Ossoff took aim at GA Senator Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler has been leveraging a Washington Free Beacon report in which a man claims he was abused at a summer camp run by GA Senate Candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock. In a previous interview with Fox News, she has called the report “disqualifying.”

In Ossoff’s impromptu interview, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Ossoff if he had “any concern that the allegations of wrongdoing by Rev. Warnock could possibly be a drag on the Democratic ticket” during the Senate runoff races next week.

“None whatsoever,” Ossoff responded in the video shared on Twitter. “Reverend Warnock addressed this issue a year ago, and here’s the bottom line: Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman.”

"Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman" — an incredible mic drop from Jon Ossoff pic.twitter.com/F2Q30dH7Vu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020

There was a brief moment of silence after he said Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman. Then he repeated himself.

“She is stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she’s been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan,” he added. “I mean, we deserve better than that here in Georgia,” Ossoff continued.

Ossoff called attention to a picture that Kelly Loeffler took with former KKK leader, Chester Doles. Not only was Doles a former KKK leader, he was imprisoned for beating a Black man, and even has strong ties to the Hammerskins, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls the “best organized, most widely dispersed and most dangerous Skinhead group.”

Shortly catching heat for taking a picture with Doles, Loeffler’s campaign denounced Doles, stating that Kelly had no idea who he was.