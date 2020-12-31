As we all gear up to enter the New Year, it’s only right that we take moments to reflect and acknowledge our blessings and accomplishments. French Montana is the latest to share his testimony after the “No Stylist” rapper shared a motivating post with his fans on Instagram, days before the big countdown.

As Montana shared his cover to XXL magazine, the rapper penned this caption. “I was in icu last year this time! Life punched me in my face lol. FAST FORWARD A YEAR LATER…. GOD IS THE GREATEST THANK You FOR ALL THE SUPPORT!! WHAT A WAY TO CLOSE OUT THE YEAR!!!!! THANK YOU AND LOVE TO @vsatten @xxl FOR THE COVER.”

While Montana gives all praise to the highest, the rapper also gives himself props as he shares some behind the scenes footage of his photoshoot for XXL. “They said I spray painted my six-pack on. I got catfished too many times to catfish my people lol I just got to it! Nothing beats hard work and always remember there’s some people out there that don’t want you to be great,” he captioned the video.

It’s safe to say, fans weren’t the only ones who liked what they saw. Detroit rapper, Kashdoll stepped in Montana’s comments with a heart emoji after penning, “I land at 6 babe,” under his photo. Dating rumors are starting to speculate after Montana’s response to her comment, “On my way juuheard.”

A few months ago, rumors circulated that the two could possibly be dating, but those rumors died down after not receiving confirmation. Could this possibly be Kashdoll and French Montana bringing their love to the light…or was this harmless flirting?

Could French Montana and Kash Doll be the next couple goals?