If you want Lil Durk to perform for you when the streets come back open, the booking price is now $200K a set. Durk revealed the new price on Twitter while also touting himself as top 3 in the game.

“I need 200k a show now smurk top 3 out here,” Durkio tweeted.

I need 200k a show now smurk top 3 out here …. — THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 30, 2020

Are you questioning his top three status? If so, let’s run the stats. Durk dropped off two albums in Just Case Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice on Christmas Day. Appeared alongside Drake as the two took over Nike HQ for “Laugh Now, Cry Later” and floated on “3 Headed Goat” next to Lil Baby and Polo G. Need more? How about blending well with Nas on King’s Disease, joining Ty Dolla $ign on “Double R,” echoing the streets with Meek Mill on “Pain Away,” and making a “Movie” with Megan Thee Stallion. Durk deserves it.



If you need more proof, check out the video for “Coming Clean” that Durk dropped on Wednesday below.

Advertisement