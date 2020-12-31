Lil Wayne pled guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and was set for sentencing in January. Jeezy will now have a bit more time as his new sentencing date is March 3.



Weezy F Baby was arrested for narcotics and the gun on a private jet in 2019. His lawyer, Howard Srebnick, originally secured the January date but asked to be pushed back due to a large caseload. The request was obliged by U.S. District Judge Kahleen Williams.



Wayne is facing a maximum of 10-years behind bars, but there are hopes that the guilty plea will cause a reduction in any time that must be served.

While he has legal issues, Wayne is currently thinking about the Grammy Awards. Weezy hit Twitter and posed a question as to why he was not nominated for the release of his Funeral album or why is he not invited at all.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality?” Wayne wrote. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

