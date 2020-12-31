Lil Wayne To Be Sentenced For Federal Firearm Case in March 2021

Lil Wayne is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2021 for the December federal firearm case.

The iconic rapper is facing 10 years in prison if convicted and word through the grapevine is the prosecutor is going to suggest a shorter sentence under a plea deal.

Weezy pleaded guilty for one-count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Last December, the FBI searched Tunechi’s private plane in Miami and found drugs like cocaine and ecstasy, and a loaded Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun with six rounds of ammunition.

Lil Wayne hasn’t publicly commented on his pending sentence but it seems like the Feds are doing a sweep in Hip Hop.