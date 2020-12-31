Nicki Minaj celebrated her son turning three-months-old on Wednesday and posted a never-before-seen shot from her maternity shoot.

The rapper also did a brief Q&A on Twitter with the Barbs where she spoke candidly about the moment her water broke. “I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him,” she wrote.

Nicki gave more details about her delivery which fans were eager to know more information about. “Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out,” she added.

“Well I was actually in labor all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn’t hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my ass right to sleep,” she wrote.

Nicki Minaj admitted that breastfeeding is harder than it looks and credits mothers for being superheroes. “He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

It’s safe to assume Carol Maraj is helping out the best way she can with her grandson, but the Queen rapper revealed that Ciara has also been helpful.

Nicki is clearly working on new music as she relentlessly teases flawless looks on social media. We’ll get the chance to see behind-the-scenes production of her fifth studio album and intimate moments when her husband, Kenneth Petty, found out she was pregnant in her upcoming HBO Max documentary.

Nicki even promised the Barbs that we’ll get to judge which parent Papa Bear resembles more.