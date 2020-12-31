Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested For Alleged Gun and Drug Possession in Brooklyn

After being targeted at his latest music video shoot, Lil Tjay was arrested on Wednesday for criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and grand larceny, according to TMZ.

The Bronx rapper was pulled over for switching lanes without signaling. The New York police officers were prompted to search the car after they allegedly smelled marijuana.

After searching the car, authorities allegedly found four loaded handguns.

Lil Tjay has yet to publicly comment on the arrest.

This news comes after he was presumably targeted by Hip Hop police while filming in Queens. An NYPD spokesperson told Pitchfork that the officers had “responded to a 911 call of a disorderly group shooting a music video, flashing firearms in a courtyard.”

Tjay wasn’t arrested at the time and the cops had an unsuccessful search.