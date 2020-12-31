In case you didn’t know, there is little, if any, love between Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb. The once superstar duo of the Philadelphia Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl taking on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, which resulted in a loss.



TO is now detailing that Super Bowel with Bleacher Report’s Untold Stories and the reason they lost maybe because of McNabb’s partying ways. TO states that he “knows for a fact” that McNabb was drinking the night before they were to take the field.



“I’ve talked to teammates since then and know for a fact he was out the night before,” Owens said. “He was out the night before pretty much the biggest game of all of our careers.”



The Eagles would take the L to the Pats 24-21 and reports stated McNabb threw up during the game. Sounds like a hangover.



You can tune into the story below.

T.O. says he “knows for a fact” that Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before the Eagles played in Super Bowl XXXIX



New episode of “Untold Stories” with @MasterTes https://t.co/PZjCk9scHi pic.twitter.com/OS62ZgY2AY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2020