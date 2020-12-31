The Weeknd recently spoke to TMRW about his gradual rise to fame and what fans can expect in the future.

“My natural singing voice was inspired and shaped by Ethiopian music,” he revealed. “The older I got, I was exposed to more music, and my voice became a chameleon going into different characters with each album. By following my own path and breaking industry norms, it seems to be influencing others.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the After Hours singer’s touring plans, but it did inspire his creativity.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road…The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me,” he said.

The Weeknd reflected on his critically-acclaimed House of Balloons project to his latest musical effort. “I was laser focused back then and I’m laser focused right now. This has been the story of my 20s.” he said. “I feel like I spent the last 10 years creating a sound and most of my career, I’ve either been running away from it or duplicating it. After Hours was the perfect piece of art for me to show my tenure in the industry.

After Hours became the Toronto crooner’s 4th No. 1 album following its release, which was a week after the pandemic.

