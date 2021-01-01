Chris Rock Learned That He Was ‘Really Hard’ On Himself Following Weekly Therapy Sessions

2020 was a reflective year for many folks including Chris Rock who used his downtime to complete 7 hours of therapy every week.

In the fall, the comedian revealed that he was seeing two therapists to treat a non-verbal learning disorder and painful childhood bullying as the only black student at an all-white school.

One thing that Rock learned is that he’s his toughest critic. “You have to tell the truth,” the 55-year-old told Gayle King on last weekend’s episode of CBS Sunday morning. “You have to tell – you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

He continued, “Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances,” he said.

Prior to being diagnosed with NVLD, which makes it hard to interpret non-verbal signs, Chris Rock believed that his high visibility made it difficult to bond with others.

“And I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,” he said in September. “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”