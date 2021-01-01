Eminem released a surprise project last week titled Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, and appeared on Shade 45 to give a track-by-track breakdown.

One of the standout records, “Zeus” had a public apology to Rihanna for his offensive lyrics about her relationship with Chris Brown. “Honest to God, I told Paul this when it first happened. First, I don’t know how somebody got it. Second of all, I have zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse,” he said. “Like, the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound familiar to me, so I was caught off-guard.”

Marshall Mathers explained that the song was probably created during the “early stages” of his 2009 Relapse album. He was re-learning how to rap and spewed out anything that rhymed. “I’m not making excuses for it. I said it, and I was wrong for saying it. It was fucking stupid,” he admitted.

Eminem also addressed Snoop Dogg’s top 10 greatest rappers of all-time list, and admitted that he was okay with not being on the list but Snoop’s last statement had him stuck.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em explained. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could fuck with them.”

“I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop,” he continued. “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.”

In the video below, the veteran rapper also spoke about cancel culture. “With me, it’s literally like every fucking every other day.” He continued, “I’m canceled for whatever the fuck it was. It’s funny because I see some of the same people… who bitched about things back then that I said and then going back now and saying, ‘why can’t he be that again.’ What the fuck. When I was that you had a problem with that too. I understand some of the shit but for the most part like for people who just sit online and they feel like they need to bitch about whatever it is to feel like they’re a part of something. With cancel culture, it’s like nobody really get’s canceled though.”