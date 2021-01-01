George Floyd’s Murder Trial To Get Postponed Until June Due to COVID-19 Vaccine

The officers responsible for George Floyd’s death have to wait until the Summer to find out their fate.

The State of Minnesota believes it’ll be better for the public’s health after the COVID-19 vaccine was approved.

The State believes “moving the start of this trial to June 2021 would reduce the public health risks associated with conducting the trial during the COVID-19 pandemic,” TMZ reports.

Prosecutors added that rescheduling the trial from March to June “would also reduce the likelihood that the trial will be disrupted by COVID-19 cases among court staff, lawyers, jurors, and witnesses.”

Although the state is ready to rock ‘n roll in March, they believe the three month delay is for the best.

The documents state the trial involves “a larger-than-usual number of participants, including four Defendants, their counsel, and dozens of witnesses” and “is likely to be the subject of large public demonstrations, which may increase the risk of community spread of COVID-19.”

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.