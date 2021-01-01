Legendary Texas rapper Bun B of UGK has released a new 6-track, 21-minute collaborative EP with rising Houston rapper/producer LE$ today on DIOS //II Trill Enterprises to usher in the new year. The EP was uniquely recorded at the largest residential recording complex in the world in producer Dave Sitek’s 1700-acre ‘Sonic Ranch’ pecan farm in West Texas after inviting them down back in May 2020 (the diverse Dave Sitek has produced for the likes of Beyonce & Jay-Z, Wale, Kelis, Santigold, Nine Inch Nails, TV on the Radio, MF Doom plus many, many more). Visuals directed by Jorge Casanova to the excellent song “Live By” from the new EP were also released yesterday – watch below.

The prolific Le$ has established himself very solidly over the past decade in Houston and New Orleans, working with the likes of Slim Thug, New Orleans’s Curren$y, Maxo Cream, Paul Wall, Young Roddy amongst many more in a career that has already produced 20 albums since 2009.

With a potential UGK vs. Outkast VersuzTV battle to maybe go down in the future through SwizzBeatz, 2021 promises to be another strong year for the legendary Southern hip hop figure that is Bun B too.

Advertisement