Prolific East New York rapper Uncle Murda has overnight released his new 12-track mixtape titled “Don’t Come Outside 3”, the third volume of his Don’t Come Outside mixtape series that started back in 2017. The lead single to the project is the excellent “Party Full Of Demons” featuring Que Banz, with the film clip to this song dropping back in early December four weeks ago in the lead up to this new mixtape – watch below.

Last year in mid-January Uncle Murda dropped the second volume of his “Don’t Come Outside” mixtape series which was ultimately well-received by fans which featured guest appearances from Aviator Keys, long-term collaborator Que Banz, Toronto’s Tory Lanez, Dave East of Mass Appeal Records, Jadakiss, and Styles P of The LOX, Conway, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda.

The new mixtape project features the likes of both Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher from the Griselda Records camp, Bronx New York stalwart Mysonne with Tamika Mallory, three guest appearances from Que Banz, Lil Tjay, Dios Moreno, Rich Starz, and Jase. Uncle Murda also released his annual Yearly Rap Up for the year too overnight that he has done since 2014 (in a similar vein to Skillz’s yearly rap ups) – listen below to his take on 2020, a unique year that nobody will ever forget any time soon.

Advertisement