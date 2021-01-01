All stoners have their get high stories to tell while toaking up, but no stoner tales could be more interesting or hilarious than West Coast smaoke king Snoop Dogg.

After the ball dropped to celebrate 2021, Snoop joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on their NYE show, which prompted Cohen to ask Snoop about his smoking adventures.

As the Dogg told the two of all of his favorite smoking locations, including on set of all of the late shows and in front of the CNN building, Cooper couldn’t keep his composure, which left him bent over in laughter.

See the clip below.