Popular fashion designer Alexander Wang has been in the headlines lately for alleged sexual assault. A Twitter account titled, “Sh*t Model Management” has posted a thread of accusations towards Wang supposedly coming from the numerous amount of models he sexually assaulted.

The allegations state that Wang gave the models MDMA without them knowing. The list of allegations has been the reason why Wang has been recently blacklisted from certain events.

Up until yesterday, Wang hasn’t spoken on the allegations. The fashion designer is denying the accusations and plans to seek legal action against those who are involved.

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever,” Wang begins.

“Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”