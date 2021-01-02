Fresh off a six-touchdown performance on Christmas Day, Alvin Kamara could be sidelined for a while.

Kamara had mixed test results, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a positive result was confirmed on Friday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints All-Pro runningback was immediately placed on the Reserve/COVID list, ruling him out for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

No word yet as to if Kamara would be available next week if the Saints don’t clinch a first-round playoff bye. NFL rules state that players who test positive are to quarantine for at least ten days, a period that would also contain next Saturday and Sunday. If the Saints don’t clinch a bye, those ten days fall under wildcard week and the Saints will have to play without Kamara.

Kamara is currently asymptomatic, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans football. However, Kamara’s ten-day quarantine will still be required. Kamara has played in all 15 of the Saints’ games this season. Kamara has racked up a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage and is tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns.

For the Saints to play any meaningful games without Kamara could be extremely costly considering the one and done style of the NFL playoff format.