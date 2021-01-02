If You were ready for the Verzuz battle back in 2020 between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, then you were also sad to hear the news that the battle would be canceled due to Ashanti testing positive for COVID-19.

After an attempt to try and still do the Verzuz from home, the singer went live with Keyshia Cole on Instagram to address the fans who may have felt let down and also tell everyone to stay tuned for the postponed music confrontation rescheduled for January 9th.

“You might feel great like, ‘Nah, I’mma do this for the fans.’ We all know that the show must go on, that’s just how we do. That’s what we’re accustomed to,” Keyshia said to Cole while explaining why she wants to show to continue in person. “But at the same time, I think it’s best for you to be able to get up and do your bop and do your little shuffle with your little hands on the side…. I can’t wait till we’re actually in the same room when I’m able to hold you and hug you and we both get our flowers.”

“Listen, I still feel bad…. But to have the opportunity to do it, to have it be postponed, and the fact that I’m not in ICU right now, I’m super grateful for that,” Ashanti stated.

Well, fans may be in luck and happy to hear that Ashanti has now tested negative for COVID-19 and the show will go on! In light of the New Year, Ashanti has updated her fans on the status of her health. “Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative result back two days ago. Happy New Year Yall! Let’s go 202WON! ThankuGod.”

The singer confirmed that both she and her parents got their negative results back. Tune into VERZUZ on January 9th to see Keyshia Cole and Ashanti battle it out, hit for hit starting at 8 PM EST.