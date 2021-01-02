The Buffalo Bills and Benny The Butcher is a match-up made in upstate New York heaven. The merger of the town’s hip-hop heroes and football stars comes ahead of the upcoming postseason.



Benny The Butcher put his spin on the original Bills “Shout” anthem on behalf of the Bills Mafia.



“Went to go get it even tho they didn’t want me to have it @buffalobills @billsmafiapage,” Benny wrote of the collaboration.



In the announcement of the collaboration, Benny and a squad of Bills Mafia take the center field at the Bills stadium. Benny spends a majority of the video in a director’s chair, likely recovering from being shot in Houston in November.



The collaboration will also provide mercy created by Benny and the team. The collection brings in a black t-shirt and hoodie, both with Benny in a Bills jersey getting ready to toss a Pyrex cup like a football.



You can check it all out below.