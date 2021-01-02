COVID-19 has once again impacted Hollywood as shows that are based in Southern California have been placed on extended hiatus. Variety reports the call for a pause in production was called after the rise of COVID infection rates in Los Angeles County.



For Warner Bros TV, that pauses comedies Mom, B Positive, and Bob Hearts Abishola, all CBS shows. But also affects Shameless on Showtime and You on Netflix. Universal TV puts Mr. Mayor, Kenan, Good Girls, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine on hold, while also putting Hacks and Never Have I Ever on hold as well.



The lengthiest list of pauses is for Wal Disney as they own both FOX and ABC. The Pause impacts 911, 911: Lone Star, American Crime Story: Impeachment, American Horror Story, American House Wife, Big Show, Black-ish, Grey’s Anatomy, Last Man Standing, Love, Victor, Mayans, Mixed-is, The Orville, Rebel, Station 19 and This is Us.



Most of the shows placed on hold are not expected to return to production before January 18.



“Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases,” public health department representatives wrote to companies in an email. “Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”



Friday, California put up a single-day high of over 500 coronavirus-related deaths.