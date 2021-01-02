Kash Doll Says Put Some Respek On French Montana’s Name

Rumors have been circulating the internet lately about Detroit rapper Kash Doll, dating French Montana. The rumors begin after French Montana posted a pic of himself on the cover for XXL magazine. Kash Doll commented under the picture saying, “I land at 6 babe,” with a heart emoji. While French responded, “On my way juuheard.”

Well if that wasn’t enough to assume something is in the air, Kash Doll ran to French’s defense after a meme surfed the internet suggesting to leave French’s music in 2020.

The meme included French Montana, Trippie Redd, Tekashi 69, and Lil Xan. “Rappers and their music we need to leave behind in 2020,” the meme read.

Kash Doll clearly wasn’t feeling the comment because she quoted the tweet and wrote, “Nah French gave us too many classics to b on this list! It’s the audacity for me! 20years dnt forget.”

DJ Akademiks posted the meme and said, “Kashdoll don’t agree with French Montana being on this list… we need a replacement. Nominate someone.”

What rappers would you reconstruct this list with?